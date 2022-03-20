Letter to the editor: Say goodbye to our democracy

As difficult as it often is, we must watch and understand what is going on in the Ukraine at the hands of a Russian authoritarian president. Don’t look away. The Putin reign has taken and is taking the typical path of every authoritarian, step-by-step, continuing grabs for ever more power. Shut down the free press; call it “fake news,” systematically replace it with blind promoters of the wannabe authoritarian’s positions and propositions. Eliminate the opposition via whatever means is available: lie about them, “lock ‘em up,” even kill them.

Don’t think it could happen here? Look around. Recognize the systematic efforts to fix the votes to favor more and more conservative candidates; to make it harder for non-white, non-conservative voters to vote. See the growing acceptance of white supremacist factions. Recognize the ongoing effort to pack the courts with politically motivated judges. Right here in Montana the legislative and executive branches of our state government are trying to marginalize, take over the judicial branch, which of course, destroys the Constitutional separation of powers and checks and balances. These are all typical parts of the wannabe-authoritarian’s playbook.

Here are your choices: let this trend take its course and witness the loss of our democracy or start now working in every way possible to kick out the authoritarian facilitators. Find every way possible to beat the efforts to suppress the vote. Organize, educate, and vote as though our democracy depends on what you do. It does.

Galen McKibben

Helena

