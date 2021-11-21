Letter to the editor: Say no to NorthWest Energy's plant in Laurel

Over 50,000 tons of air pollutants would be spewed into our valley every year for the next 30 years by Northwest Energy’s proposed methane-fueled electrical generation plant in Laurel. The number of days this past summer of unacceptable air quality is already affecting us by limiting our ability to enjoy a bike ride, golf, boat, fish or just sit outside. And for some, even going outside poses an immediate risk to health. We can expect more lost days with the unneeded pollution added by this facility.

On Nov. 23, the Laurel City Council will be considering a zoning change to allow this proposal to move forward. I would ask the council in their deliberations to consider the impact of their decision on the entire valley, not just Laurel. If you live in Laurel, please let your councilman know how you feel about Laurel’s role in protecting air quality for their friends and neighbors in the Yellowstone valley now and well into the next generation.