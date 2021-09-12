Letter to the editor: Say no to public safety levy

I say vote no to the public safety levy. We hear how shorthanded the police are and we need to vote for it, which will raise our property tax as much as twice like it did last year.

My wife was involved in a hit-and-run accident a little over a month ago. She had a description of the vehicle, a license plate number, and a witness. They sent two officers in separate cars to tell her they ran the plate and the car was uninsured; nothing more they could do.

Thank you for your help, BPD. They say their consultant doesn't even think they need what they are asking for. How about putting your greedy hands back in your pockets, BPD?

Clayton Sunden

Billings

