Letter to the editor: Say no to school levy

After receiving a ballot in the mail regarding another Billings District 2 mill levy proposition I felt compelled to speak out against it. If you're a homeowner in Billings, have you looked at your itemized real estate statement? Ours contains 43 levies and five "special assessments" that total nearly $3,400 a year for our modest, 1952 home. The city of Billings demands $1,489 a year, plus, there are 17 county levies, five state levies, one "other", and 19 levies for School District 2. Billings schools are responsible for 36% of our real estate tax burden in the 19 existing levies and now they're asking for more?

The City of Billings and District 2 are allegedly flush with unspent COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government. But, government's solution is to always commit more taxpayer money, without any accountability as to where the funds are allocated or how long a levy will last.

Renters, don't think you'll escape the affects of all these mill levies. Landlords can't absorb the increased taxes and will pass these onto their occupants.

Frequently, one hears about the lack of affordable housing, yet adding mill levies will make matters worse, considering inflation accelerated to 8.5% over the past 12 months — a 40-year high — with no end in sight, thanks to the disastrous policies of the Biden administration. We all are experiencing soaring prices for gas, food, energy, everything. We definitely don't need a 20th mill levy for our public schools, especially without the option of school choice.

Cam Brown

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1