Letter to the editor: Say 'thanks' to all the front-line workers

Letter to the editor: Say 'thanks' to all the front-line workers

{{featured_button_text}}

I'm so appreciative of the many frontline workers who are helping our country get through this crisis.

Please make a special point to thank the medical workers, store clerks stocking shelves, truck drivers delivering items for the shelves, postal workers and all other essential workers. A policeman friend who was exposed to the virus while on duty now sleeps in this camper to help ensure his family is safe from this terrible disease. Please say thanks to these and other special people.

James Reno

Billings

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News