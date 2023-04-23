I urge Montana legislators to vote yes on SB 250.

SB 250 is a non-partisan bill gleaned from the 2022 Violence Against Women Act. It will bring $100,000 in federal grants to Montana for use in educating our judiciary to better protect children from domestic violence. SB 250 was written by Montanans who experienced domestic abuse or who work directly with adult or child survivors. We know first hand what victims need to stay safe. Montana’s DV experts and lawmakers tailored this bill for Montana. We thank Sen. Manzella for carrying it.

Without SB 250, we’ve seen children revictimized by courts delivering them into the hands of abusers, as previously reported by the Billings Gazette. Hundreds of survivors who have experienced this horror first-hand support SB 250. SB 250 is a bill everyone can support, because it squelches the practice of unqualified money-motivated “experts” testifying against DV survivors and exposing children to physical, sexual, and emotional abusers. It will stop the dark practice of sending children out of state to ineffective “reunification workshops” that subject them to vile threats and abuse.

Please disregard the ill-conceived opposition to SB 250, which puts power politics before children. A paid lobbyist from Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV) — which does not work directly with survivors — has attacked the bill with amendments that render it impotent and strip Montana of funding. MCADSV’s sister groups in other states have similarly attacked DV bills, and legislators in those states saw through their efforts and passed the bills.

Vote yes.

Jody Willson Palmer

Bozeman