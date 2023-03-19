SB 298 is a bill allowing disabled hunters to use crossbows in archery season. There is adaptive equipment available but does not fit all people. This allowance would put more disabled people in the outdoors, enjoying family time. I cannot hold a bow horizontally nor for any length of time. Nineteen surgeries on my back and arms make shooting a regular bow impossible.

Archery season is warm weather. Disabled people often have compromised circulation so cold weather puts us at risk in colder weather. The number of disabled bow hunters is very small and would not impact game populations or opportunities for healthy hunters.

Forty-eight states allow this with no problem at all. Modern bows can shoot to 100+ yards, often weighing up to 9+ pounds. Crossbows cannot outshoot that. It's both compassion and common sense to allow disabled Montanans to access outdoors in warm weather with a chance at making meat. We are asking to hunt with weapon we can shoot accurately in weather that won't endanger our health.

Opening the archery season to disabled hunters by approving crossbows would remove the present discrimination, by any definition, which now prevents us from hunting in archery season. Please let your legislators know you support equality for disabled hunters and to vote YES for SB 298.

Steve Yapuncich

Wyola