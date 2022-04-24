Letter to the editor: Scant evidence that significant voter fraud exists

It’s no surprise that Republican state legislators, who lack the ability to think for themselves, dutifully lined up and signed a letter to the editor (Billings Gazette, April 15) criticizing the judge who issued a preliminary injunction putting a hold on their recent “voting security” measures. They prefer to have their laws reviewed by a submissive clerk rather than a judge who seriously considers the laws’ effects on the constitutional right to vote.

The Republicans’ favorite overused smear-word, "activist," just doesn’t hold up against this judge. He reasonably found that, in the absence of a compelling justification, a citizen’s right to vote is unconstitutionally burdened when a law creates categories of voters based, in this case, on age or ethnicity, who will have a demonstrably more difficult time exercising the right to vote than others.

On the surface, the major effects of the new laws would be 1) to burden young people’s ability to vote by stripping them of the ability to present student IDs as sufficient identification; and 2) to burden the voting rights of Native Americans on rural reservations in a number of ways, by ending same-day voter registration and ballot-assisting activities. The Legislature’s primary justification for these apparent infringements is to prevent voter fraud. But there is scant evidence that any voter fraud existed before these laws were enacted. Sounds like nothing legitimate to be gained at great cost, and that an independent non-activist judge made a reasonable decision to put a temporary hold on these laws.

John Brown

Billings

