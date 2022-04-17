Letter to the editor: Scott McCulloch is a proven, effective trustee

Scott McCulloch deserves to be elected to another term on the Billings School District 2 Board.

McCulloch has proven himself a very effective, level-headed trustee. I had the best experiences with him as my history teacher when I attended Billings Senior High. His class prepared me for my college and law school studies more than any other class in high school. He was a wonderful teacher that made me want to learn more about our world so that I could be an engaged citizen in our community.

Now, I know McCulloch to be a trusted community member who is unquestionably dedicated to high-quality public education for our community. I have attended several school board meetings over the last few years and was deeply impressed with Scott’s ability to converse both with his trustee peers and with community members and keep a calm, rational attitude through budget challenges, attempted book bans and more.

I can’t picture a better candidate to support for our Billings School Board of Trustees and I hope you will vote for Scott McCulloch in the May 3 all mail-in election.

Hayley Kemmick

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0