 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Letter to the editor: SCOTUS has devalued religion, women, lives

  • 0

The Supreme Court has reduced the value of the Christian religion to an outcome of a football game; has reduced the value of a woman’s life to that of a vessel with which to carry a child and suffer, on her own, the consequences of it; has reduced the value of a child to that of a thing that must be born to assuage the guilt of Conservative elites, who refuse to guarantee a quality of life for the child because it will cost them too much money; and has reduced the value of resolving differences through meaningful dialogue to a shoot-out, because, in their ruling, it is more important to pack a gun in self-defense because, according to the Supreme Court, Americans cannot trust each other.

In these rulings, justice is not blind; it is personal. The rulings are based on the personal whims of Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and John Roberts, which violate their oath to the Constitution. Because they did not respect law or precedent, the outcome of these rulings devalues religion, women, children, and American lives.

People are also reading…

Janet Nix

Missoula

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News