Letter to the editor: SCOTUS has devalued religion, women, lives

The Supreme Court has reduced the value of the Christian religion to an outcome of a football game; has reduced the value of a woman’s life to that of a vessel with which to carry a child and suffer, on her own, the consequences of it; has reduced the value of a child to that of a thing that must be born to assuage the guilt of Conservative elites, who refuse to guarantee a quality of life for the child because it will cost them too much money; and has reduced the value of resolving differences through meaningful dialogue to a shoot-out, because, in their ruling, it is more important to pack a gun in self-defense because, according to the Supreme Court, Americans cannot trust each other.
In these rulings, justice is not blind; it is personal. The rulings are based on the personal whims of Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and John Roberts, which violate their oath to the Constitution. Because they did not respect law or precedent, the outcome of these rulings devalues religion, women, children, and American lives.
Janet Nix
Missoula