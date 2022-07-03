Letter to the editor: SCOTUS has devalued religion, women, lives

The Supreme Court has reduced the value of the Christian religion to an outcome of a football game; has reduced the value of a woman’s life to that of a vessel with which to carry a child and suffer, on her own, the consequences of it; has reduced the value of a child to that of a thing that must be born to assuage the guilt of Conservative elites, who refuse to guarantee a quality of life for the child because it will cost them too much money; and has reduced the value of resolving differences through meaningful dialogue to a shoot-out, because, in their ruling, it is more important to pack a gun in self-defense because, according to the Supreme Court, Americans cannot trust each other.