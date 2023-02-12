A question continues as to whether Sen. Barry Usher represents his district's sensibilities. He stated during the HB 99 hearing, the bill to impose his and fellow legislators' moral and ideological mandates on vulnerable children and families, that he "won his election on this one issue — to interfere in the most private of personal choices for kids."

Really? Senate District 20 voters are all that cruel and authoritarian? Usher showed other seeming maliciousness and ignorance last session when he sponsored a bill to redistrict judicial voting because "the people of Eastern Montana don't like the way judges make their decisions."

Usher's demeanor in Helena is rude and overbearing.

People in SD 20 for some reason sent Usher back to Helena rather than the respected Geraldine Custer who served so intelligently and fairly in previous sessions. It would seem that SD 20 voters deserve so much better than Usher's extremism. You can send him messages to behave better.

Pat Bradley

Twin Bridges