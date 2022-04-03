Letter to the editor: SD2 should bend its rule for Emily

In Afghanistan, girls cannot go to school because they are girls.

In Billings, Montana, U.S.A., one girl cannot go to school to complete her high school education because her birthday is two months outside the rules.

Jesus and some guys are having a Sabbath day walk through a field, and the guys picked some grain to munch on. Some overly zealous religious officials saw this, and said to Jesus, “Hey! Why are those guys doing that? It’s against the rules to go walking through a field on a Sabbath and pick grain to eat.” Mark 21:23-24

Jesus said, “Oh, you silly old farts. You’re way too caught up in your rules and regulations. The Sabbath was made for the people, not the people for the Sabbath.” Mark 2:27

I hope the school district will exercise intelligent and compassionate judgment, and bend their rule so that Emily Pennington can complete her high school education with her classmates.

To the school district, it’s just a one-time decision, but to Emily her senior year will be memories for the rest of her life.

Maybe her family can do one of those “GoFundMe” things to help defray the cost to the school district.

Vance Stevens

Laurel

