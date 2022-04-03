 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: SD2 should bend its rule for Emily

  • 0

In Afghanistan, girls cannot go to school because they are girls.

In Billings, Montana, U.S.A., one girl cannot go to school to complete her high school education because her birthday is two months outside the rules.

Jesus and some guys are having a Sabbath day walk through a field, and the guys picked some grain to munch on. Some overly zealous religious officials saw this, and said to Jesus, “Hey! Why are those guys doing that? It’s against the rules to go walking through a field on a Sabbath and pick grain to eat.” Mark 21:23-24

Jesus said, “Oh, you silly old farts. You’re way too caught up in your rules and regulations. The Sabbath was made for the people, not the people for the Sabbath.” Mark 2:27

I hope the school district will exercise intelligent and compassionate judgment, and bend their rule so that Emily Pennington can complete her high school education with her classmates.

To the school district, it’s just a one-time decision, but to Emily her senior year will be memories for the rest of her life.

People are also reading…

Maybe her family can do one of those “GoFundMe” things to help defray the cost to the school district.

Vance Stevens

Laurel

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News