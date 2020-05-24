Letter to the editor: Seeking less from NWE is a mistake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am a native-born Montana citizen who has contributed to my city, county and state in a variety of capacities (arts, disability services, human relations, youth education, and environmental quality). Today, I place special focus of concern towards NorthWestern Energy’s bid to tie its customers to Colstrip Unit 4. The company's efforts took a shocking turn recently as the Montana Public Service Commission withdrew its request for more information on the potential costs associated with running the aging coal plant. The Commission had asked for more transparency from NorthWestern after the Montana Consumer Council, a constitutionally protected, nonpartisan consumer watchdog agency, raised concerns in March. After legally questionable pressure from utility-friendly Republican legislators, the council retracted its concerns.

In what world does less information lead to better decisions? What’s the harm in regulators and the public knowing whether the Colstrip unit needs an entirely new boiler, or how much it will cost to clean up after years more of leaking coal ash ponds? At a time when many Montanans are losing their jobs and staring down a significant recession in the wake of COVID-19, state regulators stick us with the potential for increased costs to electricity users for years to come.