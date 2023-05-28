Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How utterly predictable is right-wing Montana Republican legislator Kerri Seekins-Crowe’s recent editorial for the Gazette (May 19).

Like a good MAGA student, she makes liberal use of her thesaurus to compose phrases such as “frequent stream of crises,” “radical open border policy,” “massive government spending,” and “crime crisis accelerating.”

Finished doing finger exercises on her keyboard, she next takes out her big guns to level at Julie Su, President Biden’s nominee for Labor secretary.

Seekins-Crowe thinks no one will question her claim that Su’s enforcement of California’s 2019 Gig Worker Bill was “so unpopular that it was overturned by ballot initiative” Proposition 22.

Seekins-Crowe doesn’t explain how the law protects workers from ride-share and delivery company exploitation, or how ride-share and delivery corporations financed the campaign to pass Proposition 22.

She doesn’t tell you that a California Appeals Court invalidated Proposition 22, as the March 13, 2023, LA Times reports. She doesn’t reveal how the court’s ruling “affirmed that companies like Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Instacart can’t keep drivers from joining together in a union.”

Having failed to tell the whole story, Seekins-Crowe delivers all sorts of MAGA thunder in the final paragraph — “experiments in radical policy,” “economy teetering on the brink,” “radical ideologue,” and, best of all MAGA curses, “latest Marxist theory.”

All these MAGA imprecations just to encourage Jon Tester to vote against Biden’s nominee? Well, these days that’s what we expect from corporate shills like Seekins-Crowe.

Bill McRae

Billings