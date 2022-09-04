Letter to the editor: Self reliance is freedom

Empty shelves and waiting lines during COVID were commonplace. As a result, benevolent extensions of USA supply lines to foreign economies became exposed as a critical vulnerability to our freedom.

The flip side was also highlighted, the critical need for our nation to again shorten supply chains. During the early days of our Republic, a self-reliant population flourished. Folks populating cities, by default, experienced minimal inter-city reliance, but the hearty pioneers living in the wilds were self-reliant and as free as the birds.

The point is that self-reliance is freedom and freedom is liberty. U.S. debt is at $30 trillion and growing at a rate of about $1 million every minute. The new Biden law disguised as “The Inflation Reduction Act” funds 87,000 new IRS agents and is projected to increase tax audits on middle-income households by at least three fold. More of our hard-earned dollars will be taken and then metered back to us in such a fashion that we become more reliant on government.

This is not self-reliance. This is not freedom. And this most certainly is not liberty. If we don’t put a halt to the out-of-control political spending, our freedom will become a ghost spoken of only in folklore. Can all the political spending be stopped? Only if you choose to get involved through the nonpartisan Convention of States. Please choose freedom, web-search COS and sign the petition. Imagine a balanced budget because of you.

TJ Smith

Billings