Selling painting a poor decision

I am writing to you as a Billings resident and artist, but most specifically as a concerned citizen. We have seen announcements that a painting by Joseph Sharp entitled, “Crow Village” is being sold at auction by the Yellowstone Art Museum in conjunction with the Billings Chamber of Commerce. Because it was painted many years ago and its subject matter is of historical value to not only Billings but Crow people and I daresay all Montanans, it seems a major error to dispose of this artwork for the financial benefit of any Billings organization. This is especially so when it came to be in the possession of the YAM thanks to the generosity of Charles Bair. It is a painting that is part of Montana heritage.

Furthermore, this is not the time. While people of the Crow Nation are facing the pain of discovery documenting how their children were removed to boarding schools that purposely destroyed their culture and identity, many never have been seen by their family again. It seems to me that selling this piece of history to the highest bidder is a further action of disregard for the Native American culture that is not only a poor decision but worse timing. Perhaps it might be more appropriate for the Yellowstone Art Center to present a retrospective of Native American history, including “Crow Village” and other works by artists such as Leroy Green and Charles Russell as well as some of the fine artworks by the members of the Crow people themselves. It would be interesting to know how many more treasures of local artic history remain in the vault, unseen for many years.

Mana Lesman

Billings

MDU fishing for rate hike

Montana-Dakota Utilities has been pressuring the state’s Public Service Commission to approve a substantial increase in rates for gas and electric service. The initial proposal was for a rate increase for residential users of nearly 20 percent. After significant pushback, the utility reduced that increase to just a little more than nine percent.

So was the utility being deceptive with their first request of nearly 20 percent? How did the bean counters at MDU manage to trim that request to less than half? And is the much smaller increase their baseline?

Hard to say, but one thing is certain, the utility is fishing. The Montana Public Service Commission must know that the utility is just trying to see how much of a rate increase it can seek and still get approval from the PSC regardless of actual need.

The PSC should reject the latest rate increase proposal and demand that the utility provide only ask for the absolute lowest rate increase it can get and still provide electric and gas to end users and do so at a price point that is feasible for rate payers.

Rick Crone

Miles City

Mass shootings an ongoing tragedy

Several more mass shootings around our country in the past week. Law enforcement folks must get real fed up with the politicians’ refusal to do anything to limit gun possession and instead seem to encourage gun ownership “to protect ourselves and our families.”

The tragedy of it all is beyond comprehension. Everyone just shrugs their shoulders in seeming resignation to “this is the way things are now” or “it’s a mental health issue.” Both of these rationalizations are unacceptable and leave us stuck in apathy and helplessness.

The argument concerning Second Amendment rights is for the dinosaur age. A century or so ago it probably made some sense but in this day of AR-15’s and weapons firing multiple rounds in a matter of seconds to be replaced by a second or third magazine of rounds this argument is without merit. And also they are beyond what are considered hunting firearms.

We find ourselves in a time and environment where the original Second Amendment is not at all helpful to our citizenry to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Instead, kids go to school not knowing whether they will face a gunman shooting innocent kids and teachers. These kids should under no circumstances have to endure this type of intimidation and fear.

George Sorensen

Billings

Rate increase will hurt seniors

I am writing this letter in hope that more awareness is brought to Montana Dakota Utilities’ proposed rate increase, and the adverse impact it would have on the senior citizens in the community that I live in and serve in my job as Council on Aging in Custer County.

According to the most recent census data, around 25% of our population in the county is over 60 and many of those seniors are on fixed incomes and are at or below poverty level. Pair that with soaring inflation costs and they are already left short and go without essential items in order to pay their bills. The proposed rate increase going before the Public Service Commission this month will impact this population greatly in a negative way if the rate increase proposed is approved.

Social services have already been strained and funding it not reflecting the increased demand for services as is, and this will just create a spillover on to these programs. Meanwhile Montana Dakota Utilities has had millions of dollars in profits in recent years and I don’t believe this rate increase is warranted and the effect it will have on our most vulnerable is unjustifiable. I hope our Public Service Commission thinks about the people it serves when voting on this matter. I respectfully request the Public Service Commission to limit MDUs’ rate increase to 3%.

Rebecca Lynam, Miles City

Montana GOP opposes the truth

Montana GOP trumpets its goal to replace Sen. Jon Tester. With what? A Republican? Are they the same MTGOP who voted Libertarian in 2012 to elect Sen. Tester rather than Republican Denny Rehberg whom their then cult leader Stewart Rhodes called a traitor, and me a “quisling” because I supported Rehberg?

Are they the same MT GOP who voted in 2022 for Democrat Monica Tranel for Congress because they have an unfounded hate for real Republican Ryan Zinke, who their cult leader Pastor Chuck Baldwin has tried to destroy since 2012?

Are they the same MT GOP who censored former Gov. Marc Racicot because he disagrees with their cult politics?

Are they the same MT GOP whose platform says, “We oppose the promotion of climate change and Environmental Social Governance policies,” but who now accept Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s violation of this platform in his stipulation to accept Democrat climate-fiction before the Held v Montana trial began?

Knudsen censored climate truth and the good scientists who support it, in the biggest betrayal of Republican voters in Montana’s history.

Who will censor Austin Knudsen? Not MT GOP because Knudsen is one of them. MT GOP opposes the truth that would make Montana free. By their works we shall know them.

Edwin Berry

Bigfork

We desperately need new leaders

The signs are clear: we are a culture in decline.

What are the indicators of that decline? Effort to “whitewash” our past by ignoring the ugly elements of our history. Election of political candidates promising ideologically driven decisions rather than leadership. The banning of books that contain the truth. Continued reverence for the symbols of past atrocities. Now the politicized U.S. Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action. One of the few remaining efforts to counteract the effects of our racist history.

How could this be happening? Ignorance? Complacency? A population addicted to simple answers to complex questions? The answer is: “All of these social illnesses and more.” We are, indeed, a culture in decline. Unless we can force a major course correction, it won’t be long now until the history of the world will contain the details of a failed “great experiment” in democratic governance.

That course correction can only come if we band together to use our votes to identify and elect new political leaders. We desperately need new leaders who are more interested in our culture’s future. Less interested in money and power.

Galen McKibben

Helena

Look through smoke screen

Don Kaltschmidt’s chest-thumping rhetoric (Billings Gazette June 28) is unlikely to convince many Montanans. He equates his ideas to freedom. Anything else is socialism which is bad. He fails to point out his “freedom” does not include freedom of choice, freedom to marry the person you love, and freedom from his religion. He does not define socialism. Does he mean the Soviet style socialism like I experienced on a job training exercise as a guest of the East German government or Scandinavian country democratic socialism or both?

As I learned in multiple trips to Scandinavia, the government-citizen bond is strong, excellent health care is available to all and education is funded through college. Crime, incarceration rates, and homelessness measures are low and overall happiness is among the best in the world. Are Social Security and Medicare socialism? If so, would he eliminate them?

Ideologs such as Mr. Kaltschmidt are the true RINOs [Republicans in name only] for they have hijacked the GOP to promote their right-wing ideology. Lincoln, T. Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Reagan, and McCain would be appalled at what has happened to their [and my former] party.

Montanans are an independent bunch and able to think for themselves. They put the first woman in Congress before universal suffrage was available for women and elected a miner from Butte who became a highly respected Senate majority leader. I urge them to look through Mr. Kaltschmidt’s smoke screen of buzzwords and elect people who work for the better of all not the few.

John Ahlquist

Carlsbad, California

Climate scare is about fossil fuels

How short is our memory? In the 1970s the pseudo-scientists told us that the Earth is cooling and that by the year 2000 we wouldn’t be able to produce enough food to feed the every-growing population. Then we had a few years of warmer weather than average temperatures and the junk scientists told us that the world was warming, and we were going through a period of desertification and that the Earth would become uninhabitable by humans unless we quit burning fossil fuels.

Then they got it right when they said the climate was changing, which it has done since the beginning of time. Climate change is well-documented since the beginning of recorded history, which began well before the burning of fossil fuels.

They tell us CO2 emitted in the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels was causing the climate change. Presently 90% of greenhouse gases is water vapor, 6% CO2 and 4% other gases. CO2 is an essential element for the growth of everything green.

A NASA study found that over a 36-year period rising CO2 levels have added an area of green of deserts equivalent to twice the size of the U.S.

Forest fires in 2000 in Montana emitted as respirable particulate matter as much as Colstrip power units 1-4 would emit in 1,892 years (according to the MT DEQ and USFS statistics. For a 500-megawatt plant that would be about 5,000 years’ worth of burning coal and supplying electricity. For NO2, nitrogen dioxide, if would be 15 years’ worth. In addition, according to EPA’s AP42 handbook, 75 tons of volatile organics (creosotes, benzenes, etc.) were released by the 2000 fires in Montana.

We presently import nearly 75% of our lumber. What if we managed our forest for maximum sustained production? We would greatly reduce the forest fires, reduce our foreign trade deficit and make thousands of jobs while sequestering CO2 and adding oxygen to our atmosphere.

My conclusion: the climate scare is all about phasing out fossil fuels, which drives our economy.

Edgar Lewis

Lavina

GOP only cares about power

Guess what Mitch McConnell and Steve Daines are up to: Education? Housing? Health care? Sustainable energy? Protecting liberty, including choice?

Nope. Instead, they’ve manufactured a candidate to take on Senator Jon Tester: Tim Sheehy. That Mr. Sheehy — a businessman and decorated veteran — would sacrifice his independence to put in with the McDaines agenda shows he’s not up to the job. “A blank canvass with a big checkbook” exclaimed one McDaines operative. “An empty suit with wads of cash” sounds more like it to me.

For the McDaines millionaires, it’s all about power: Power to sacrifice our environment to their benefactor’s demands; power to deprive Montana women of their right to choice; and power to give more tax cuts to the wealthy while slashing the Social Security and Medicare working Montanans have earned. Knock off Tester, gain control of the Senate and do these bad things to good people.

These guys don’t get it. Unlike Senator Tester, they’ve never “picked rock” — the back breaking work where farmers hand cull rocks from the soil before cultivation. Jon’s been picking rock all his life. While still working the farm, he’s taken his rock picking skills to Washington, culling out bad ideas and cultivating a better future for Montana. Keep on picking, Jon!

Mark H. Smith

Belgrade

What’s fun about shooting people?

As I watch the news of multiple mass shootings around the country this holiday weekend I am once again reminded of a gun store commercial on one of the Billings TV stations. The owner was describing the merchandise he sold which included “fun to shoot guns” including the AR-15. Can someone explain to me what is so fun about shooting multiple bullets at innocent people including children.

Gunowners, is it really necessary to shoot an animal or human with perhaps a hundred rounds in a matter of seconds?

Karen Miller

Cody, Wyoming

Montana born, with Montana values

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is (rightly so) a source of pride for this state. A no-nonsense piece of legislation that was formed from the ground up by a wide array of Montanans with varied lifestyles and interests. It currently has massive (80+ percent) public support, as it benefits the public and not just one solitary industry or individual.

Montanans have a long history of cutting through the nonsense to help or benefit the people that choose to reside in this state. It is a disservice and frankly an insult to the hardworking and hard-playing people of Montana to not get this across the finish line. Please encourage Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., to quit playing petty political games and help get the BCSA signed into law.

Riley Egan

Missoula