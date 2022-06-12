Letter to the editor: Sen. Daines should do something about guns

Dear Sen. Daines,

On June 14 of last year, you introduced a joint resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States that would limit the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment by prohibiting the physical desecration of the flag of the United States.

As you stated, “The American flag is a symbol of liberty and a beacon of hope…a representation of freedom.”

If amending the Constitution to limit the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment, in order to protect a symbol of freedom, is justified, then you must concede that regulation of the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment, in order to protect the lives of innocent Americans, is not only justified, but required in order to ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare.

Gun violence in the United States is a problem that needs a solution more substantial than “thoughts and prayers." I was raised to believe that rights come with responsibilities. If we truly value the rights enshrined in the Second Amendment, then we need to be responsible enough to acknowledge that gun violence is a problem. We need you to be responsible enough to address the problems created by a lack of regulation of gun rights for those who are not responsible and therefore should not be entrusted with gun ownership.

David G. Englund

Basin

