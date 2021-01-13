Letter to the editor: Sen. Daines, tell the truth

Sen. Steve Daines, I listened to your interview on Yellowstone Public Radio Monday, and I agree that it’s a problem that many Americans believe the election was rigged — despite your use of misleading figures. What you fail to acknowledge is that the primary reason for this loss of faith is the president has spent most waking minutes the last two months screaming the election was rigged without credible evidence. His followers believed him, and most of the Republican party fanned the flames.

With regard to your statement about the need to separate fiction from fact, the president has been one of the biggest purveyors of fiction. You had many opportunities to dispute false statements, why the need now? Your theme for the interview was “lower the temperature,” which rings hollow as you and most Republicans have been fine with the simmer following the election. As usual, you did not hold the president accountable for his actions.