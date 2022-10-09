Letter to the editor: Sen. David Howards ethics questioned in bond vote

Park City residents were asked again this September to decide on funding a new school facility. This letter is not about the bond issue. Every citizen is entitled to their own opinion regarding the proposed property tax increase to fund a sorely needed new facility. I write as a concerned resident of Senate District 29 to call attention to Sen. David Howard’s use of his public office and status to encourage residents to vote against the bond issue.

This decision exposes the senator’s questionable ethics. A sitting senator has no business using state-funded resources to influence voters on local issues. Our representatives should support and advocate for us. They should help come up with solutions to problems, not throw the school board under the bus.

Sen. Howard had many other avenues as a citizen to express his opinion. In fact, the same avenues available to you and me — attend a school board meeting, write a letter, meet with administrators and community members. He instead chose to misuse the power we gave him as voters and taxpayers to undercut the efforts of the community.

The senator’s appeal to “do the minimum needed to keep our schools in good shape over the next few years until inflation and taxes are under control” is not good policy. Doing “the minimum” for our students is not acceptable. “The minimum” cannot be the standard for education in Montana.

Tommy Flanagan

Absarokee