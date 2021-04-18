Letter to the editor: Sen. Fitzpatrick show us the money

I’m a little confused about the rate structure resulting from SB 370.
The Thursday article in the Gazette talked about an analysis where the cost to buy the coal, make the power, and maintain the plants were stripped out. Isn’t the most basic business plan to charge a price to cover materials, labor, and overhead and reasonable profit? What exactly is the basis of the fee if materials (coal) and labor (cost to run the plant) are stripped?
Sen. Fitzpatrick, please lay your analysis on the table to show us what exactly we are paying for.
Todd Rydquist
Billings