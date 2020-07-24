Letter to the editor: Sen. Gross deserves reelection

First of all, I do not work or volunteer for any political candidate. I am a citizen of Billings who felt compelled to share my endorsement and reasoning for the reelection of state Sen. Jen Gross.
Over these past three years, I have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the performance and effectiveness of Sen. Gross. Oftentimes, newer senators do not take the initiative to sponsor legislation or assume significant roles on committees. Sen. Gross has done both. She is the current vice chair of the Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee and has sponsored several pieces of legislation, including SB 114, that specifically addresses orders of protection and stalking. The amended bill strengthens victim protections by adding language in terms of time frames, in which a second offense is punishable by law. This specificity in the legal world matters and because of the addition, many of our most vulnerable citizens have one more protection with the force of law behind them.
Additionally, Sen. Gross has impressed me with her open-door policy. I personally have received a phone call and a handwritten post card from her, not a staffer. I've spoken to her. She has listened and engaged in conversation. She doesn't make promises but listens, asks thoughtful questions and truly seems to care what Montanans think and want from their representatives. These personal characteristics in combination with her proven record of effectiveness and gumption are why she has my vote for reelection.
Joyce Bonvillain
Billings
