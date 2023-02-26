Driving on the congested streets of Bozeman is an exhausting task. The added danger of running over a cyclist makes it all too important to pay attention while driving. On many intersections (like the intersection on Garfield and 19th Street) you must merge into the bike lane to turn right onto the next street. This makes city biking — and driving — a dangerous endeavor. Biking at night is a treacherous experience if you do not wear the appropriate equipment, i.e. a “lamp on the front emitting a white light visible from a distance of at least 500 feet to the front,” reflective wear and a lamp facing the rear. While biking day or night in Bozeman you seem like an invisible pedestrian within a growing city of around 55,000 people (as of the census 2021).