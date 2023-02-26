Driving on the congested streets of Bozeman is an exhausting task. The added danger of running over a cyclist makes it all too important to pay attention while driving. On many intersections (like the intersection on Garfield and 19th Street) you must merge into the bike lane to turn right onto the next street. This makes city biking — and driving — a dangerous endeavor. Biking at night is a treacherous experience if you do not wear the appropriate equipment, i.e. a “lamp on the front emitting a white light visible from a distance of at least 500 feet to the front,” reflective wear and a lamp facing the rear. While biking day or night in Bozeman you seem like an invisible pedestrian within a growing city of around 55,000 people (as of the census 2021).
Passing the Senate Bill 137 will support the safety of cyclists within the city of Bozeman. The bill proposes the right of way for bikers to be protected and the enforcement of protective equipment during night biking. With thousands of cars adding to the growing congestion of Bozeman’s streets it's more important now than ever before to protect the safety of the community of bikers in Bozeman.
Keelin Monaghan
Belgrade