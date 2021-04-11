Letter to the editor: Senate bills will bankrupt Montana

Sen. Fitzpatrick of Great Falls seems committed to introducing bills that would bankrupt Montanans. For one, there’s his Northwestern Energy bailout bill, SB 379, which would lead to Montanans paying for coal power plants, even long after they are no longer being used.
And there’s SB 260, a bill that would lead to all sorts of claims against the state and local governments if any regulation impacts a property’s value. It’s boundless enough that ‘property’ includes basically anything a person can imagine. I mean that literally; intellectual property is included.
Oregon tried this bill in 2004 and after three years and $19.8 billion of claims, they repealed the measure. Montana simply can’t afford the hefty price tag of this bill let alone the damage it will cause to Montanans’ health and property when governments can no longer balance the needs of a community. If that doesn’t sound like a good deal for normal Montanans, I urge you to contact the Governor’s office at: 444-3111 and your Representative at: 444-4800.
Tim Stevens
Livingston