Letter to the editor: Senators should wear mask

I see our Republican state senators are continuing to refuse to wear a mask or social distance during sessions. This, in spite of the fact that Montana has recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. The rest of us, of course, continue to wear marks and social distance. Is this an act of defiance against a virus, one that does not care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, a Christian, a Muslim, or an atheist?

You might get away with this and might not, but you must know that you would only take care of yourself to become positive and open the door for the virus to ravage the entire senate as well as your families.

This is what scientists mean when they say, “science cannot protect us from ourselves.”

And you call yourselves leaders.

John Gibson

Billings

