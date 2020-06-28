Letter to the editor: Senators, thanks for passing Outdoors Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As someone who cherishes America’s public lands and all the values they hold, I was thrilled to hear about the Senate’s passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, which would permanently and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This bill would also allocate billions to maintenance backlogs at all of our federal land management agencies.

Montana is lucky to count both of our senators as “yes” votes this time, but by no means are their track records the same. Senator Tester has long advocated for full funding of LWCF, and championed real solutions to protect Montana’s public lands and enhance our outdoor way of life. Senator Daines, however, has a long history of doing just the opposite.

In 2015, he voted in favor of stripping protection from 17 million acres of public lands, including more than 600,000 acres in Montana, that are designated as wilderness study areas or have been recommended for wilderness protection. In 2017 he co-sponsored a bill to gut the Antiquities Act, a bedrock piece of conservation legislation that has protected such iconic locations as the Upper Missouri River Breaks. And he has repeatedly voiced unwavering support for action Bureau of Land Management director William Perry Pendley, an outspoken advocate for selling our public lands to private individuals and corporations.