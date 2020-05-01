Letter to the editor: Send me to the Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When you see an Ace of Hearts taped face-out in a window or on a door, or brass-tacked on a post or a tree, it means within, or passing nearby, is an American with courage and caring enough to respond to the call of duty to protect and defend our U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Scores of thousands of Montanans, in doing this, gave some and some gave all. From pictures of these Aces of Hearts in an album on my John Brian Driscoll Facebook page, you will see they ask nothing in return except effort by our nation to recover the 1,587 fellow Americans who are still POW-MIAs. As of Jan. 21, the obstacles to POW-MIA accounting and recovery are too few intelligence analysts and repeated U.S cancellation of planned operations due to decreased funding. This has sent negative signals of disinterest to officials in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

If you vote to send me to the U.S. Senate, I will work to increase funding for POW-MIA recovery.

Like those men and women before me I continue to place our U.S. Constitution above my own well-being, or personal loyalty, or political party.