Red states and their freshly modified constitutions could now control their press and achieve their goal of banning the “liberal media” so she would be freed from the embarrassment of factual reporting and opinion pieces that dare criticize her agenda. She would be free to continue to harass school shooting survivors on the street without having it portrayed negatively. She can babble about space lasers, stolen elections and other wild, fact-free conspiracies without a pesky reporter asking for proof. She would be free to punish people who don’t look like her, sound like her, or love like her. Her enthusiastic support for the capital rioters would no longer be challenged. Red-state children would not be burdened with concepts of honor, duty, respect, civility, accountability, truthfulness and uncomfortable American history. The red-state message to kids: Want to get ahead? Lie. Losing a debate? Call your opponent childish names. Caught red-handed? Claim you’re a victim and deny all responsibility. I’m sure those kids will turn out just fine.