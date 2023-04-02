I am finally convinced that SEX is a major topic when Republican legislators meet.

Further, when two or three of their party meet, their conversation will be their perception of another’s sexual identity. “Is that guy queer?” “Is that woman lesbian?” “Is that person trans?” It appears that the Republicans and their Governor have real concerns about the sex and sexual identity of others.

So what can Republicans and their governor do about these concerns? They can pass Draconian laws harmful to children and adults who perceive as sexual deviants.

Finally, let this be a warning to all Republican-identified sexual deviants: They’re out to get you. Let it also be a warning to all Montanans: Who will be the Republicans' next target?

“What fools we mortals be” (William Shakespeare).

John C. Board

Helena