Letter to the editor: Shame on political parities for higher taxes

Americans hired politicians to set up systems that worked for the people.

Politicians set up systems that worked for politicians. Between 1933 and 1965 Democrats controlled the U.S. House and U.S. Senate about 94% and the presidency about 75% of the time with huge majorities. They put power in politicians’ hands, made politicians the center of attention and required citizens to go to them hat-in-hand, or with photo opportunities, or with campaign donations to get anything done.

Republicans saw an advantage to having power in their hands even as a minority party. What should they have done? They should’ve told the American people that Democrats usurped Americans’ power and put the power in politicians’ hands. Republicans were politicians, but if they had refused to go along, Democrats may have had to backtrack, or Americans could’ve elected enough Republicans to dismantle the system, do the job right, and set up the systems that should’ve been set up in the first place.