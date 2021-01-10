Letter to the editor: Shame on Sen. Daines

Shame, shame, shame on Sen. Steve Daines and now U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for climbing onboard the crackpot wagon to object the Electoral College results. Kudos to Billings Gazette editors for calling out Daines for his appalling decision to join the crazies. Both Daines and Rosendale are in violation of their oath of office to uphold the Constitution.

There is not a shred of evidence of fraud in the election. Biden won. That's it, it's over, the people have spoken. These two lemmings are following Trump over a cliff of insanity. They are both an embarrassment to Montana. I've lost all respect for both of them as honorable persons.