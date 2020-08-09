Letter to the editor: Shame on you, maskless shoppers

This is addressed to the 10 people I saw yesterday at the Heights Walmart that I counted not wearing masks. This doesn't include the few who dutifully wore them in the store and pulled them down under their chins once inside. Shame on all of you! Is it just too hot or uncomfortable for you? It is for the hundreds who also comply with the rules. Or do you just want to be rebellious? It's not a good look nowadays.
Next time, think about your selfish actions for just a few minutes and realize it is people like you who are a huge reason this virus isn't going away.
Nancy Littlejohn
Billings
