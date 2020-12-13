Letter to the editor: Shameful time in US history

Our democracy has been faced with a series of existential crisis over the last four years. The separation of powers has teetered dangerously as a mad president with strong autocratic tendencies sought to take total control of the levers of government for himself and for his party, which has been active accessory in his efforts to undermine all branches our system of government and subvert it to his / their will and service. Peer pressure, outright blackmail, eliminating, or punishing those who dared to stand up for what is right, and for our constitution within the party, the court system, the legislative system, civil service, military. Men of courage, patriots with integrity suffered for their integrity, being fired, ostracised, and even physically threatened and intimidated. Propaganda, outright lies, and poisonous malice have been used with reckless abandon distributed via their pet "news" organs like Faux news, and through social media to the extent that many Americans firmly believe their lies, and that the other party is the enemy.
To cap this shameful episode on American history has been this absurd effort to overturn and subvert the will of the people as expressed by exercising their right to vote. Actions aimed at disenfranchising millions of Americans. Only the courage and integrity of election officials, legislators and judges, often of the opposing party has managed to keep this nation on track. Their refusal to shirk their duty in the face of immense pressure is courageous and noble.
Then we have the actions of Montana's AG Tim Fox. Heaping shame on the people of Montana by participating in our name in an attempt to disenfranchise the voters of other states. This man is beneath our contempt. Our highest officer of the law, putting party above law! A pox on Fox — shame on you!
