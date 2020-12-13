Letter to the editor: Shameful time in US history

Our democracy has been faced with a series of existential crisis over the last four years. The separation of powers has teetered dangerously as a mad president with strong autocratic tendencies sought to take total control of the levers of government for himself and for his party, which has been active accessory in his efforts to undermine all branches our system of government and subvert it to his / their will and service. Peer pressure, outright blackmail, eliminating, or punishing those who dared to stand up for what is right, and for our constitution within the party, the court system, the legislative system, civil service, military. Men of courage, patriots with integrity suffered for their integrity, being fired, ostracised, and even physically threatened and intimidated. Propaganda, outright lies, and poisonous malice have been used with reckless abandon distributed via their pet "news" organs like Faux news, and through social media to the extent that many Americans firmly believe their lies, and that the other party is the enemy.