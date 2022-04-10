Letter to the editor: Shannon Johnson's campaign is about parents and children

Every once in a while, along comes a totally non-political but very passionate person who decides to run for office and is absolutely the best person for the job. It is not because she has all the answers or knows everything. In fact, she doesn't.

But Shannon Johnson realizes that policies need to be questioned, parents need to be recognized, authority needs to be held accountable, and education just needs to do a better job for our kids and our community.

Johnson is not running her campaign on platitudes or sound bites. She is running because she knows that stepping out of her comfort zone is exactly the right direction to go. And I am confident that Johnson has the courage to not just be a good little soldier during every school board meeting. She will waive a red warning flag and encourage debate. She will treat parents as important partners in their children's education. She will reach out to important resources when she doesn't know the answers.

Johnson's campaign is not about her. It is about you — the parents, the kids, and the community. Please join me in voting for Shannon Johnson for Billings School Board, Zone 3.

Kerri Seekins-Crowe

MT Representative HD43, Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0