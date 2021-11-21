Letter to the editor: Sharing news makes us human

Thank you for providing news and information to the city of Billings as well as other surrounding communities. Sharing the news with people is what makes us human. Sharing stories is what makes life meaningful. As long as there is a newspaper, I will continue reading because news is history too and preserving history makes a difference.

Keep young people interested in reading and writing. I learned to write with pencil and paper and then to a typewriter and paper. Next I used a pen and notebook. Then I used a computer and now a mobile phone has become a writing tool as well. Writing through the ages may have changed. But my thoughts are still my own and the hope that sharing my thoughts with others can make a difference too. Help all seniors to continue reading the newspaper too by allowing more copies to be delivered to these nursing homes and long-term therapy facilities. And assisted living as well as hospital patients. Every day, information matters.