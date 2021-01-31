Letter to the editor: Sheriffs could ignore law

Fellow “law abiding” citizens — shouldn’t that be all of us — note that the Montana House and Senate are forwarding bills to place peace officers outside that group. HB 144 and SB 67 empower “sheriffs, constables, and peace officers” to decide if they want to enforce legal judgments. When asked by legal entities for assistance they could refuse without being accountable. They could select which laws they will help enforce.

Once any law officer can ignore legal requests from other agencies, do the next steps not scare you? County health officers are authorized by Montana Code Annotated, MCA, to collaborate with other legal powers to act for public safety, e.g. quarantines. These new bills explicitly empowers “sheriffs, constables, or peace officers” to refuse.

Seriously? We have senators and representatives trying to authorize people elected or hired to enforce laws to decide if they will do so case by case? Is the danger not obvious? In the future, will such positions of power be sought by people seeking to serve the law or seeking to have the law do their bidding?