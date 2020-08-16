Letter to the editor: Should Gianforte apologize?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Greg Gianforte, should you apologize?

Not about the time that you assaulted a reporter and then lied to the police about the incident and then were found out and charged and then you apologized.

Should you apologize for not speaking up when you found out that the president had been briefed by intelligence that the Russians were paying bounties to the Taliban for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan? That the president had spoken with Putin since this briefing and not once brought it up? That the President pulled 12,000 U.S. troops out of Germany which Putin loves and Europe shudders over? That the president wanted Russia invited to the G7 and reinstate them to the G8? All of this and no retribution to Russia for bounties paid for killing our troops?

Will you apologize for being a hypocrite for running ads that Lt. Gov. Cooney got $1 million in taxpayer money for public work wages over multiple decades? When you have already made over half-a-million in your short career as congressman and $30 million a year of taxpayer money through your old company clouding for four federal agencies?

Will you apologize if you don't provide adequate health care and don't coherently lead us during this pandemic if you are elected to lead our state?