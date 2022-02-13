 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Shouldn't Cheney censure RNC?

Wouldn't it be more appropriate for Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to censure the RNC? They've been keeping their oaths to the U.S. Constitution and we the people.

Bob Schultze

Hysham

