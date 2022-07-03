Letter to the editor: Shouldn't have to take sides

My questions after perusing The Gazette's coverage of the “Drag Queen Story Hour": When did it change to a "show" rather than a "story hour"?

When I came of age, the volatility of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s resulted in significant changes to social norms. Public opinion was influenced partly by movies, also called "shows" such as:

Racism: "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," 1967

Adultery: "The Graduate," 1967

Sexism: "9 to 5," 1980

Trans dressing: "Victor/Victoria," 1982

Women in sports: "A League of Their Own," 1992

Homosexuality: "Philadelphia," 1993

Young children were not the intended audience of any of those “shows” in the last century. Has society changed so much that exposing young, non-judgmental, wide-eyed innocents is a way to garner acceptance?

Most people have a variety of people in their circle of family and friends, some more colorful than others. I can love them and accept them, but I'm not OK with anyone creating a public spectacle that results in animosity, uncivil behaviors and forces people to take sides and have to decide: protect my children or support the zoo?

It’s sad that ZooMontana became the center of a controversy. Time will tell how many withdraw financial support.

One more question: Why weren't the stories read at a tax-funded, rather than privately funded entity?

Colette Decker

Laurel

