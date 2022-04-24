Letter to the editor: Shout out to Billings Indian Health Center

Upon arriving, our daughter tried to push her dad up the wheelchair ramp through the snow. A member of the staff observed our difficulties and asked if they were there for a booster. He then advised my daughter that they could go back to the vehicle and he would send out a staff member to assist us. Moments later another staff member was at the window with some forms to fill out and said she would be back out in a few minutes. I decided to return the forms myself and chose to receive my booster from the RN on duty. It took only minutes and then she came out to the vehicle with me and was able to administer the booster to my husband. She was able to get the job done while he was sitting in the car.