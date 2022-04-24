Letter to the editor: Shout out to Billings Indian Health Center

On Tuesday, April 12, my husband and I were scheduled to receive our COVID booster at the Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center. The weather had turned terrible that day with a foot of snow and freezing temperatures. The staff at the clinic called and asked if we wanted to reschedule our appointment due to inclement weather.
As our appointment was already on our schedule, we had gotten ready early and were ready to leave for our 10 a.m. appointment.
Upon arriving, our daughter tried to push her dad up the wheelchair ramp through the snow. A member of the staff observed our difficulties and asked if they were there for a booster. He then advised my daughter that they could go back to the vehicle and he would send out a staff member to assist us. Moments later another staff member was at the window with some forms to fill out and said she would be back out in a few minutes. I decided to return the forms myself and chose to receive my booster from the RN on duty. It took only minutes and then she came out to the vehicle with me and was able to administer the booster to my husband. She was able to get the job done while he was sitting in the car.
People are also reading…
A big shout out to the staff at the BUIHWC. Thank you for being so helpful and accommodating. Well done.
Yvonne Flynn
Billings