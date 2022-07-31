Letter to the editor: Shout out to Cam Sholly at Yellowstone Park

Rarely do I feel thankful paying federal taxes, but when excellent leaders guide a beloved institution, Lincoln’s canon “…of the people, by the people and for the people…” resonates. Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, exemplifies public service. Government leaders need praise. They get criticized for any mistake or even twists of fate such as Gov. Gianforte getting grief for being abroad when the floods struck. Therefore, I celebrate Superintendent Sholly.

Sholly’s boss, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, praised his team in-person. Quick road closures and an orderly evacuation kept every park visitor safe. Three weeks after the floods, 93% of the park opened, demonstrating Sholly’s public/private problem-solving. His well-run team of government employees labored to help YNP’s related businesses. “…people very much appreciate everything that Sholly’s team has done,” remarked Destination Yellowstone’s CEO, Katrina Wiese.

Crisis management aside, Sholly supports 800 employees, manages a $33 million budget and oversees the biology on 2.2 million acres. Upgrading substandard employee housing, investing with a “forward-thinking lens that accounts for many climate change scenarios” (his words) and advocating for wolf protections in Districts 313 and 316 directly to Gov. Gianforte represent Sholly’s commitment to YNP presently and in the future.

He also is facilitating the park’s 150th anniversary which reframes YNP’s narrative and places Native Americans forefront in its human history. Graduate of Gardiner High, Cam Sholly is of the people. Tax-funded federal employee, he is by the people. Leader ensuring public safety and enjoyment, he is for the people. Thanks.

Missey Dorey

Bozeman