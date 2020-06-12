Letter to the editor: Show kids officers are positive role models

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I read with interest the knee-jerk reaction of several states to stop their use of school resource officers. Many years ago Yellowstone County started the Adopt a Cop program, the first in the country, where law enforcement officers volunteered at the 56 elementary schools in our county. We had no curriculum or agenda, only to mentor and provide a positive role model to the young children and let them know to run to, not away from someone wearing the badge.

I personally volunteered at a small rural elementary school. To this day I still have a relationship with several now adults that I encountered during my 20 years at Pioneer School.

All of our interactions were without any compensation. The officers who walk the halls of our schools request their assignments, and are not forced into those positions. It says volumes about their commitment to building relationships with our youth. Hopefully our administrators will continue to allow dedicated officers to show students that we are people too.

Dave Evans

retired Yellowstone County Deputy Sheriff

Billings

