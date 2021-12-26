Letter to the editor: Show unvaccinated people on ventilators

This is going to be short and to the point. I just had a real aha moment and must share. Having recently read that 25% of the population are deathly afraid of needles, and since a certain percentage of the population (you know who you are and what your reasons are for not getting vaccinated in order to protect yourselves and those around you, and help put a stop to this deadly virus) won't get the vaccine, I have a thought. News media, social media, TV, advertising needs to start showing photographs of people on ventilators rather than all the common and plentiful photos of syringes and needles going into people's arms.