Letter to the editor: Signal Peak has been a good neighbor

What a one-sided editorial by Steve Charter about Signal Peak Mine (Billings Gazette Aug. 10). I have been friends and neighbors with the Charters for over 60 years. I respect their opinions, but disagree with them.

Signal Peak mine did have some very bad apples in upper management in 2018 and before that for a few years. The people were caught in 2019 and have since been sentenced for their fraud against the mine. The mine was a victim also as they lost millions of dollars to these men. With a change in management the mine is now operating as a respected, honest business.

The waste slurry pumped into the abandoned tunnel occurred in 2013 and 2016. It is not something that just occurred.

The Northern Pacific railroad was granted every other section of land by the Federal government when the railroad was built. This is the land the Charters have leased for 60 years. The mine purchased the land years ago. With the harassment and lawsuits that have been received from the Charters over time, the mine decided to withdraw their leases. You shouldn't bite the hand that feeds you.

Signal Peak has always been a good neighbor. The have sent equipment and operators to floods and fires and donated funds for assistance to those in need from the disasters. They always volunteer before being asked.

In many, many ways things are so much better in Musselshell County since the mine has been here.

Sue Olson

Roundup