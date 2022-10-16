Letter to the editor: Silence as GOP dismantles democracy in unpatriotic

The words, “Go home. We love you. You’re very special,” spoken by former President Trump to his supporters during the Jan. 6th insurrection echo in my mind even today. While some of Trump’s supporters defecated and urinated in our nation's capital complex, 138 capital police officers were physically hurt, four Capitol police committed suicide later, and one protester was killed.

Trump’s MAGA supporters along with the Proud Boys, militiamen, white supremacists, and others damaged not only our democracy by creating “fear, anger, and bigotry” used by autocratic leaders like Hitler, Mussolini, and Putin, but also showed the American people the true character of some Republican senators, congressmen, governors, and elected officials at the local level.

Staying silent and lacking the courage to speak out when you know your Republican Party is taking a sledgehammer to our democracy is unpatriotic. Voters can uphold our democracy during the upcoming midterms and presidential election in 2024 by voting for either a Democratic or Independent candidate. You may not like everything that a Democratic or Independent candidate has to offer, but, I believe they will keep the fundamentals of our democracy from disappearing into an authoritarian abyss.

Cpt. William B. Davis

Helena