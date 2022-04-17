Letter to the editor: Single-issue candidates not best for school board

It’s not an exaggeration to say that decisions school boards make often have a greater long-term impact on our communities than those of any other elected body.

The role of the school board is to ensure that school districts are responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of their communities. Education is not a line item on the school board’s agenda — it is the only item. Boards fulfill this role by performing five major responsibilities:

Setting direction, establishing an effective and efficient structure, providing support, ensuring accountability, providing community leadership as advocates for children, the school district and public schools.

Board members fulfill these responsibilities by working together as a governance team with the superintendent to make decisions that will best serve all the students in the community. Effective school board members contribute their unique talents while collaborating and working as a team with other board members. In order to ensure the education in our public schools meets our expectations we need to elect candidates who have good analytical, leadership and collaborative skills to move the district forward.

Candidates who do not have a single-issue focus, but rather are interested in the success of all students in the district are candidates who are deserving of our votes. Please do your homework and research all the candidates running for the school board. Your vote will make a difference for our students.

Hope Smith

Red Lodge

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0