Letter to the editor: Sink Rosendale's ship at the ballot box

We have a problem come November in the matter of the election for Eastern District Congressman. We definitely do not want to see Matt Rosendale reelected given his abominable record during his first term in office.

But we have a dilemma relative to splitting the vote between Democrat Peggy Ronning and Independent Gary Buchanan, raising the possibility that Rosendale's supporters might come up with the majority of the votes. Both Ronning and Buchanan offer very respectable and real alternatives.

We could convince ourselves that one or the other of them will surely beat Rosendale given his zealousness for extremism, but history tells us that there are many Montanans who will vote for the Republican candidate no matter the record or smell of the candidate. And hopefully Ronning and Buchanan will repeatedly and loudly point out the sad voting record of Matt Rosendale during his term of office.

Perhaps we could wish that Rosendale would do something to fatally sabotage his candidacy before the election but we need also to be realistic here and strategize together to sink the ship Rosendale at the ballot box this November.

George Sorensen

Billings