I was sitting outside with my folks and my dog last Friday June, 9, and there were some fire trucks which went by our house. My dog, who is a retired guide dog, started howling which is actually not very common for these sorts of service animals. The siren was so piercing that not only did it make her howl but it hurt my ears because I am totally blind. It seems as though BFD has changed its sirens.

I have a big problem with the sirens being changed. The problem I have is that the sirens are way too piercing and a different siren needs to be chosen that isn't so high in the pitch range. I have taken a moment to look up the BFD online and they only have phone numbers and not a place for Billings residents to contact them, which is also another pet peeve of mine. We should be able to contact them online or any way we feel is feasible. So what do I want to see come out of this? Well, our fire department needs to re-evaluate what sirens they are using and think about what it may sound like to dogs and even some people like myself who have sensitive ears. I just feel that re-evaluation is the right thing to do.