Letter to the editor: Skees, Brown and Senator Graham

Skees has sent text messages to Montana residents with a photo of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham urging them to vote for Brown for the Court. Why does Skees want to get the national Republican Party involved in promoting a candidate for Montana's Court? Since Skees despises our Constitution, he must be looking for someone to help him get rid of it, or change it beyond recognition. Brown's TV ads, paid for by Montana's Republican Party, claim he will protect our Constitution. It's hard to believe that, with Skees and Lindsey Graham as his cheerleaders.