Letter to the editor: Skip methane, go straight to renewables

There’s nothing natural about methane, which is 80 times more powerful than CO2 and was singled out last summer by the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as the most dangerous greenhouse gas degrading our climate. Methane is increasing in our atmosphere and is the number-one culprit for what we’re seeing in Montana in real time: prolonged drought, summers plagued by megafires and smoke, trout kills on our rivers, and extreme events like the 10,000-acre fire in Denton last month.

Nature is telling us methane puts us in jeopardy. It threatens our children’s future. We need to reduce methane, not build new plants. There is no reason for NorthWestern to build any bridges to the future or repurposed, high-pressure gas pipelines under the Yellowstone River. Let’s just skip this step and go straight to renewable energy backed by proven energy storage technologies. This is the future Montana ratepayers want because it’s cheaper and helps solve the climate crisis. Natural gas doubled in price last year. The Public Service Commission predicted we would pay 47 to 62 percent more this winter to heat our homes. Let’s get off this escalator.