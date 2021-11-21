Letter to the editor: Slow down in school zones

I have the unique honor of teaching at Billings Catholic Schools as well as doing crosswalk duty in the afternoons two days a week. I know for years, prior to our school being built on Colton, many homeowners were concerned about the excessive speed on Colton. At that time, I never really gave it a second thought.

Recently, even with the blinking indicators to slow drivers down, I often see motorists speeding or neglecting to stop when I am standing there with some very precious cargo. As well, I have been known to yell "slow down" more than once.

I am frustrated, saddened and a bit concerned why some citizens of Billings are in such a hurry to get to some place without regard for the safety of children or adults in attendance.

I implore people to slow down and be cautious of all crosswalks in Billings that involve school children. No reason to speed is more important than any student, no matter the age, coming and going to school.

Please Billings, we can do better. My precious cargo deserves that.

Gemma Strizich

Billings

